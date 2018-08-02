Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday. Nomura currently has a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.95.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. 62,330,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,353,586. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $134,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.