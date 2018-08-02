Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Increased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,151,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple opened at $201.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

