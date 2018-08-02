Appian (APPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian updated its Q3 guidance to (0.19-0.17) EPS and its FY18 guidance to (0.63-0.60) EPS.
Appian traded up $1.19, reaching $33.07, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.34. Appian has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $43.61.
APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.
