Appian (APPN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.63-0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $213.8-215.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.08 million.Appian also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.19-0.17) EPS.

Appian traded up $1.19, hitting $33.07, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 470,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,125. Appian has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $523,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,835.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,565. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

