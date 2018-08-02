Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 268.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $86.56 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.