Aperio Group LLC Acquires 38,510 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $32,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 970.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,428.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO opened at $67.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

