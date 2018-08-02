Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) PT Set at $52.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 205.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals opened at $17.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler bought 2,935 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,785.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,096,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.