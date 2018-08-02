Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apartment Investment and Management updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.40-2.48 EPS.

AIV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $54,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

