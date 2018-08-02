Aon PLC (AON) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AON from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of AON stock opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. AON has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $152.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AON by 22.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AON by 63.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AON by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 80,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AON by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

