Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anthem by 47.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem opened at $252.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $267.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $5,284,474. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

