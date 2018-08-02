Antero Midstream GP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMGP)

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 585% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Antero Midstream GP opened at $19.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.67 and a beta of 2.04. Antero Midstream GP has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 116.75% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

