Antares Pharma (ATRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma opened at $2.64 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $401.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.22. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 32.96%. sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,386,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,354,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,836,115 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,861 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 255,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 20,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 222,105 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.