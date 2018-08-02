ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $170.35 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.