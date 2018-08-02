Anglo American (NGLOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Anglo American traded down $0.11, hitting $11.33, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 32,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

