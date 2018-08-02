Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lowered by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Andeavor by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Andeavor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Andeavor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Andeavor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andeavor traded down $1.25, hitting $148.57, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $152.97.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 54,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $7,676,204.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,353,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,350,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $831,490.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,121 shares of company stock worth $65,383,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

