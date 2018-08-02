Andeavor (ANDV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 719.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Andeavor opened at $149.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $152.97.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.90.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $13,999,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $831,490.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,121 shares of company stock worth $65,383,744 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

