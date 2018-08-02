Analyzing United Microelectronics (UMC) & Amkor Technology (AMKR)

United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares United Microelectronics and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 8.16% 5.72% 3.15% Amkor Technology 4.51% 9.28% 3.50%

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.35 $326.47 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.19 billion 0.49 $260.70 million $0.58 14.88

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amkor Technology does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Amkor Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Amkor Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.