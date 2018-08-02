Analyzing PJT Partners (PJT) and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC)

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ: ABDC) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH $33.35 million 2.50 -$19.10 million $1.32 4.61 PJT Partners $499.28 million 2.41 -$28.32 million $1.54 38.27

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PJT Partners. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH 1 3 0 0 1.75 PJT Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Profitability

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH -51.32% 10.44% 5.93% PJT Partners -4.11% 29.64% 12.74%

Dividends

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PJT Partners beats ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $15 million. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in lower middle-market companies in the form of senior debt, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments. Its investment focus is to make loans to, and selected equity investments in, privately-held lower-middle-market companies.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

