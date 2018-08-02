Analyzing Great Plains Energy (GXP) and TerraForm Power (TERP)

Great Plains Energy (NYSE: GXP) and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Plains Energy and TerraForm Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Plains Energy $2.71 billion 2.55 -$106.20 million $1.74 18.39 TerraForm Power $610.47 million 2.47 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -8.43

Great Plains Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power. TerraForm Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Plains Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Great Plains Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Plains Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Great Plains Energy pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Plains Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TerraForm Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Great Plains Energy and TerraForm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Plains Energy -2.26% 5.52% 2.02% TerraForm Power -8.33% -0.11% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Plains Energy and TerraForm Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Plains Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 TerraForm Power 2 1 3 0 2.17

Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. TerraForm Power has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.54%. Given TerraForm Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than Great Plains Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Plains Energy beats TerraForm Power on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources. It has approximately 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity. The company sells electricity to approximately 867,100 customers in western Missouri and eastern Kansas, including approximately 764,200 residences and 100,400 commercial firms, as well as 2,500 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Great Plains Energy Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

