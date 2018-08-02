Analyzing eXp World (EXPI) & Nielsen (NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 2 4 7 0 2.38 eXp World 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $34.62, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $15.87, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than eXp World.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.25 $429.00 million $2.11 10.96 eXp World $156.10 million 5.21 -$22.13 million N/A N/A

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 5.57% 15.28% 4.01% eXp World -13.66% -583.85% -171.86%

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. eXp World does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats eXp World on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

