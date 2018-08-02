Analyzing Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) and Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA)

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ: BHBK) and Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Hills Bancorp 17.02% 5.02% 0.76% Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A 17.80% 12.59% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Hills Bancorp $101.86 million 5.91 $16.48 million $0.56 40.00 Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A $129.99 million 3.32 $22.30 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Hills Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blue Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Hills Bancorp pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Blue Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Hills Bancorp and Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Hills Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Blue Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A.

Summary

Blue Hills Bancorp beats Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. At December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 11 full-service branch offices located in Boston, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts. Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

