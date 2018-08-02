Analyzing American Equity Investment Life (AEL) & AXA (AXAHY)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and AXA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43 AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than AXA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.83 $174.64 million $3.16 11.33 AXA $111.32 billion 0.56 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.71

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 8.49% 11.22% 0.50% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats AXA on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.