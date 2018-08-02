Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (HEL: NOKIA):

7/31/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €7.40 ($8.71) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €4.75 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.80 ($6.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €4.80 ($5.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj opened at €4.68 ($5.51) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

