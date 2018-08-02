Analysts Set Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Target Price at $57.76

Shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, MED boosted their price target on Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of Teladoc traded up $3.40, hitting $65.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teladoc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,223,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,128,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $1,558,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,272 shares in the company, valued at $788,844.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,911 shares of company stock worth $15,515,054. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Teladoc by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teladoc by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

