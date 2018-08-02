Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) PT at $52.58

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics traded down $1.20, hitting $44.62, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,318,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,482. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,545,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.