Analysts Set Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Target Price at $52.69

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $4,160,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,586.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $614,864.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,347,269. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software traded up $0.62, reaching $62.73, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 40,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.