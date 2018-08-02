Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Target Price at $37.00

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
CARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.
In related news, insider Jerry L. Rexroad sold 48,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $2,053,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $158,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock worth $3,222,113 over the last ninety days. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65.
Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carolina Financial
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.
