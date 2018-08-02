Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Target Price at $37.00

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Jerry L. Rexroad sold 48,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $2,053,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $158,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock worth $3,222,113 over the last ninety days. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 86.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

