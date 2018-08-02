Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $5.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Buckingham Research set a $95.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a $108.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $100.01. 318,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,299. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,065,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 417,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

