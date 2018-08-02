Analysts Expect CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.04. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 191.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 140.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.02.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

