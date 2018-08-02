Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations traded up $0.04, hitting $46.24, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,958. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $16,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $13,442,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $9,364,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $172,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

