Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report sales of $203.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.40 million. Omnicell posted sales of $186.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $789.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.33 million to $790.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $868.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.09 million to $873.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Omnicell opened at $58.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 330.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

In related news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $164,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $76,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 11.3% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Omnicell by 9.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

