Analysts Anticipate Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will announce $236.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.00 million. Navigant Consulting posted sales of $235.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year sales of $958.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.17 million to $966.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $991.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $976.84 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCI stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.25.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

