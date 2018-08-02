Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Dean sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,426,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,415 shares of company stock worth $4,410,499. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $107.82.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

