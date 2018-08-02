Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $99.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $81.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $380.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $392.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $483.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $498.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial opened at $24.12 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

