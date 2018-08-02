Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) SVP Peter Real Sells 4,595 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $439,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Real also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65.

On Friday, May 4th, Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $413,550.00.

Shares of Analog Devices traded down $0.46, hitting $95.58, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,734,000 after buying an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after buying an additional 3,199,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,490,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,304.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after buying an additional 1,011,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

