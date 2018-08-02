Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires Shares of 75,839 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.92. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

