Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,283,000.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

