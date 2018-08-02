Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Has $613,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after acquiring an additional 170,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,022,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,871,000 after acquiring an additional 130,025 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,909,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after acquiring an additional 809,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PB. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE PB opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

