Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $2,140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $128.17 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $614,428.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,200 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $315,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

