Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 539,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 1.40% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems opened at $2.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $560.36 million during the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Roadrunner Transportation Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

