Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,228 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,212,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,045 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,741,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.