Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,765,000 after buying an additional 162,235 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,300,000 after buying an additional 780,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,217,000 after buying an additional 442,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,694,000 after buying an additional 651,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,739,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,639,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy opened at $96.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $82.45 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.