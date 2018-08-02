Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 1,914 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. TheStreet upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $966,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,105,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,917 shares of company stock worth $11,895,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $128.17 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

