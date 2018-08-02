AMETEK (AME) PT Raised to $91.00 at Bank of America

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.69.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 113,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,861. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,730. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,744,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 56,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.