Amerisafe (AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.11 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%.

AMSF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,229. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

