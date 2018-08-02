American Superconductor (AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,329. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.13. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. B. Riley began coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

