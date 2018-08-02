American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARII. BidaskClub raised American Railcar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of American Railcar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 25.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 29.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

American Railcar Industries traded up $1.05, reaching $45.10, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 98,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,519. The company has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. American Railcar Industries has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

