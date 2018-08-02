American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Axle & Manufact. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.7640411014152 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. traded down $0.45, hitting $16.09, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.92%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

