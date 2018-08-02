Ameren Corp (AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Ameren also reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $689,455. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 216.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $61.36 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

