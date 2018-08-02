Amedisys (AMED) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.32-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amedisys from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys traded up $1.85, reaching $105.67, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 20,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $108.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $329,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,468,201 shares of company stock worth $182,628,180. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.